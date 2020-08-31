Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.83. 44,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,872. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

