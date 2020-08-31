Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.32.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.94. 189,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,964. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

