Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,565 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.07. 26,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,125. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

