Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

FLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of FLNT opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $235.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.67 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, President Matthew Conlin bought 14,441 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,503.12. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,656. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 14,915 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,949,592.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fluent by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,165,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 403,375 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in Fluent by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 5,696,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 281,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fluent by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 136,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Fluent by 470.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 105,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

