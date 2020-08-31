First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,964. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $814.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

