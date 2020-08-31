Financial Survey: American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) & F&M Bank (NASDAQ:FMBM)

F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares F&M Bank and American River Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F&M Bank $48.13 million 1.28 $4.51 million N/A N/A American River Bankshares $27.36 million 2.21 $5.50 million $0.94 10.82

American River Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than F&M Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for F&M Bank and American River Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F&M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A American River Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

American River Bankshares has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.99%. Given American River Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American River Bankshares is more favorable than F&M Bank.

Profitability

This table compares F&M Bank and American River Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F&M Bank 11.18% 6.23% 0.63% American River Bankshares 21.86% 7.29% 0.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of F&M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of American River Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of F&M Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of American River Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

F&M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. American River Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. American River Bankshares pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American River Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

F&M Bank has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American River Bankshares has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American River Bankshares beats F&M Bank on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F&M Bank

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial, individual, and business loans; farmland loans; multifamily loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; and dealer finance. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, and commercial and personal lines of insurance. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. The company operates 13 banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F&M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services. In addition, the company conducts lease financing for various types of business equipment ranging from computer software to heavy earth-moving equipment. It operates four full-service banking offices in Sacramento County, one full-service banking office in Placer County, two full-service banking offices in Sonoma County, and three full-service banking offices in Amador County. The company was formerly known as American River Holdings and changed its name to American River Bankshares in 2004. American River Bankshares was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

