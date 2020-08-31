Financial Review: Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) vs. WPX Energy (OTCMKTS:WPX)

Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Callitas Health and WPX Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WPX Energy $2.29 billion 1.44 $256.00 million $0.33 17.79

WPX Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Callitas Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Callitas Health and WPX Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A WPX Energy 0 4 19 0 2.83

WPX Energy has a consensus target price of $11.07, suggesting a potential upside of 88.51%. Given WPX Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WPX Energy is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Risk & Volatility

Callitas Health has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPX Energy has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of WPX Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of WPX Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Callitas Health and WPX Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A WPX Energy -29.90% 3.78% 1.94%

Summary

WPX Energy beats Callitas Health on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Callitas Health Company Profile

Callitas Health, Inc. is a clinical stage company. It engages in the development of technologies for obesity, weight management, and female health and wellness. The company focuses on developing technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. It launched product ToConceive in North America. The firm researches, develops and business development processes for its other OTC products, CannaMint strips and orphan drug technologies. Callitas Health was founded on March 11, 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, KY.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 479.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

