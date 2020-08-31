Financial Contrast: Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) versus Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

This table compares Udg Healthcare and Sompo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udg Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Sompo 3.25% 7.99% 1.14%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Udg Healthcare and Sompo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udg Healthcare 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sompo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Udg Healthcare and Sompo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udg Healthcare $1.32 billion 1.78 $3.80 million N/A N/A Sompo $34.60 billion N/A $1.13 billion $1.73 10.56

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than Udg Healthcare.

Volatility & Risk

Udg Healthcare has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sompo has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sompo beats Udg Healthcare on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services. This segment supports healthcare professionals and patients at various stages of the product life cycle; and provides field and contact center sales teams, healthcare communications, patient support, audit, advisory, medical information, and event management services to approximately 300 healthcare companies. The Sharp segment provides contract and clinical trial packaging services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and serialization solutions. The company was formerly known as United Drug plc and changed its name to UDG Healthcare plc in August 2013. UDG Healthcare plc was founded in 1948 and is based in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities. It also offers asset management and defined contribution pension fund management services; roadside assistance services; home remodeling services; and nursing care and healthcare services, including facility based care, homecare, and adult day care services. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. Sompo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.