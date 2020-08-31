Financial Contrast: Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) vs. Strongbridge Biopharma (OTCMKTS:SBBP)

Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) and Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Theratechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Strongbridge Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Strongbridge Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Theratechnologies and Strongbridge Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theratechnologies -11.57% -14.31% -4.25% Strongbridge Biopharma -205.02% -80.86% -48.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Theratechnologies and Strongbridge Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theratechnologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 Strongbridge Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Theratechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.38%. Strongbridge Biopharma has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 150.69%. Given Strongbridge Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Strongbridge Biopharma is more favorable than Theratechnologies.

Volatility & Risk

Theratechnologies has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strongbridge Biopharma has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Theratechnologies and Strongbridge Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theratechnologies $45.18 million 4.36 -$4.66 million N/A N/A Strongbridge Biopharma $21.71 million 9.11 -$49.45 million ($1.10) -3.31

Theratechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Strongbridge Biopharma.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma beats Theratechnologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency. Its clinical-stage product candidates are Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in a Phase III clinical trial that is used for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a somatostatin analog that completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

