Financial Analysis: Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) versus Giggles N Hugs (NYSE:GIGL)

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) and Giggles N Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Drive Shack alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Drive Shack and Giggles N Hugs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00 Giggles N Hugs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Drive Shack presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.22%. Given Drive Shack’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than Giggles N Hugs.

Volatility and Risk

Drive Shack has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giggles N Hugs has a beta of -1.64, suggesting that its share price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Drive Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Drive Shack and Giggles N Hugs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.36 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -1.71 Giggles N Hugs $2.43 million 0.06 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Giggles N Hugs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Drive Shack.

Profitability

This table compares Drive Shack and Giggles N Hugs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack -35.12% -480.82% -16.75% Giggles N Hugs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Drive Shack beats Giggles N Hugs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Giggles N Hugs Company Profile

Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. owns and operates kid-friendly restaurants with play areas for children in 10 years and younger in California. It owns and operates a restaurant in the Westfield Topanga shopping center in Woodland Hills; and a restaurant in the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California. The company was formerly known as Teacher's Pet, Inc. and changed its name to Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. in August 2010. Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.