Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,386 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fastenal worth $26,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 76.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 187.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 256,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 167,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,684 shares of company stock worth $4,595,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.73. 47,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,688,708. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

