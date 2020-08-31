Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $6.14 on Friday. Farmer Bros has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $17.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Farmer Bros by 702.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.