Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “
Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $6.14 on Friday. Farmer Bros has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $17.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.97.
About Farmer Bros
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
