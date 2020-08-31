Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) vs. Progressive (OTCMKTS:PGR) Critical Analysis

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares alerts:

0.6% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Progressive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and Progressive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares $21.53 billion 0.38 $2.00 billion N/A N/A Progressive $39.02 billion 1.41 $3.97 billion $6.72 13.94

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and Progressive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Progressive 0 8 6 1 2.53

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares presently has a consensus price target of $585.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.47%. Progressive has a consensus price target of $86.62, indicating a potential downside of 7.54%. Given Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares is more favorable than Progressive.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares -0.45% -0.62% -0.14% Progressive 10.85% 29.04% 7.35%

Dividends

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Progressive pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Progressive pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Progressive has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Progressive beats Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts. In addition, it is involved in the provision of pet medical insurance and database services; retail of tableware and gifts, and home improvement goods, as well as sporting goods and sports apparel comprising golf equipment, consumables, and athletic apparel and accessories; investment of real estate; and provision of integrated travel and travel-related financial services. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homes, condos, manufactured homes, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owner's policies, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.