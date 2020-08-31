Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 220.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,083 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 579,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,188,842. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.