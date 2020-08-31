Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 411.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,273 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $558,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $88.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $88.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $511,135.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,342 shares of company stock valued at $39,791,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

