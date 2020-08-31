ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Cap Achieves $756,577.81

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $756,577.81 and approximately $6,715.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000856 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00019319 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

