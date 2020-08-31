Excelsior Capital Ltd (ASX:ECL) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

Excelsior Capital Ltd (ASX:ECL) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Excelsior Capital has a 1 year low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of A$1.58 ($1.13). The firm has a market cap of $34.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63.

In other Excelsior Capital news, insider Leanne Catelan acquired 98,674 shares of Excelsior Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$113,475.10 ($81,053.64).

Excelsior Capital Limited designs and distributes electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications. It also manages investment portfolio. The company was formerly known as CMI Limited and changed its name to Excelsior Capital Limited in November 2018. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Meadowbank, Australia.

