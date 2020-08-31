Evofem Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,672 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average volume of 1,412 call options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 857,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,957,143.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. File acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 880,893 shares of company stock worth $3,028,481 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 941.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after buying an additional 7,184,638 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVFM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.34. 57,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.36. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.54). Equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

