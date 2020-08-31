Ether-1 Price Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $186,495.05 and $20,441.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00062987 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,141,045 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

