Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 121.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $223.54.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Insiders have sold 72,768 shares of company stock worth $15,166,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

