EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,310 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

