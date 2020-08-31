Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.98. The company had a trading volume of 37,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $229.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,917 shares in the company, valued at $77,215,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $1,032,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,618,181.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,820 shares of company stock worth $34,035,425 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

