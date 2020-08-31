Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 797 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.95. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,383. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.