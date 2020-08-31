Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 437 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.28. 42,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,181,990. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

