Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 265 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in CSX by 147.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.09. 27,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,070. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.30.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

