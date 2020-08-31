Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,225 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,802,694 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

