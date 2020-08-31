Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 217 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Public Storage by 58.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 163.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 767.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.69.

Public Storage stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,008. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.12. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $201,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $657,028. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

