Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 210 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,553 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 56.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 102,377 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.87. 5,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,175. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average is $97.44. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $577,859.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,561.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,133 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

