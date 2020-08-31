Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,610 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,531 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

SCHD traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $57.51. 28,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

