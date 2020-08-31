Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,198 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

BSJN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.79. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,363. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07.

