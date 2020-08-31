Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in BP were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,751,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BP by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $300,308,000 after acquiring an additional 558,322 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 2,220.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,618,000 after buying an additional 544,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

NYSE BP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 135,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,317,789. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

