Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $212,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.95. The company had a trading volume of 203,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,654,875. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $292.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.54. The stock has a market cap of $735.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

