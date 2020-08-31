Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,490,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. 257,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,368,689. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

