Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 45.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,291.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.50. 40,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,901,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

