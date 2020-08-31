Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 841 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 170.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,893. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

