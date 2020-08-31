Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 10,250 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 82.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. International Value Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,620,000 after buying an additional 4,212,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,472 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,200,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,255,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,660 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,589,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,567 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

