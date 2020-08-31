Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $490,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 167.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of SLY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.48. 7,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

