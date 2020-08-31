Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $408,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 646,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 95,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $37.09. 56,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,362. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.67.

