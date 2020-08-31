Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,409 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963,363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $949,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,449 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,551,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $547,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324,212 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert acquired 15,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

UBER stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $33.61. 148,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,807,291. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.