Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $471,000 in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 61,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,942. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

