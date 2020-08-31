Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $446,000 in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 100.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth $40,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 33.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.93. 103,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,187,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

