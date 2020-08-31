Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,897 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,823. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.