Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $464,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,781. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.