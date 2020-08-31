Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,338.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000.

NYSEARCA RWO traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

