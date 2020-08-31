Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.24. 10,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,989. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

