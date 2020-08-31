Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 792.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,978 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 99.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,814 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 17.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after acquiring an additional 943,914 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 146.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,779,000 after buying an additional 749,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $42,854,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $560,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,433.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Bass sold 2,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $203,910.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,272.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,905,224. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.47. 3,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.18. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $101.94.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

