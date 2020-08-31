Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $285.23. 95,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,140. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.99. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

