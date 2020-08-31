Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 5,510 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,409 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,406 shares of the airline’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,442 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,303,517. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.