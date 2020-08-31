Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 8,439 D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,439 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,765,000 after purchasing an additional 223,481 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,185,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,586,000 after purchasing an additional 407,057 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $106,232,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,200 shares of company stock worth $4,333,882. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. ValuEngine upgraded D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

DHI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.12. 30,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.