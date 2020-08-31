Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 7,713 Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 115,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,160. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.